Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 605 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

Insider Activity

LPL Financial Price Performance

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $246.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.45. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.65 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.60%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

