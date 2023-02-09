Periscope Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 348,183 New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPABW)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPABW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 348,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 333,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 166,628 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $2,166,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

NASDAQ NPABW opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.64.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II operates as a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

