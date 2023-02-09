Periscope Capital Inc. Has $30,000 Position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSW)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSW – Get Rating) by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 431,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,671 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCTSW opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses pursuing opportunities in technology-based healthcare businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

