Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,238.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHR stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.02. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

