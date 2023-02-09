Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 1,154 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Coupang by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,947,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,332,000 after buying an additional 5,919,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,328,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,937,000 after buying an additional 906,883 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Coupang by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,593,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,314,000 after buying an additional 2,586,039 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Coupang by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,398,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,477,000 after buying an additional 852,445 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in Coupang by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 3,846,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after buying an additional 1,703,143 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CPNG opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $27.12. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of -48.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $3,652,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,651,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,104,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $3,652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,104,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,800,000 shares of company stock worth $680,784,835 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.61.

Coupang Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

