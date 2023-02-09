Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMR) Holdings Raised by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMR – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 539,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Consilium Acquisition Corp I were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I by 1,290.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 911,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 845,611 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $368,000.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSLMR opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

