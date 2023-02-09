Periscope Capital Inc. Has $44,000 Stock Position in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOW)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOW – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 548,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,626 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in byNordic Acquisition were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

byNordic Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of byNordic Acquisition stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.95.

byNordic Acquisition Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on technology growth companies in the northern part of Europe.

