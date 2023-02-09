Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,165 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on MU shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

MU stock opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average of $56.45. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $96.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

