Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 143.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI stock opened at $116.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day moving average is $116.28. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $127.25.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

