Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 239 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 871.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 0.8 %

CTAS opened at $439.73 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More

