Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 13,366 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 725.5% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15.

