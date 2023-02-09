Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.72. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $80.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

