Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $524,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $63.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.34. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

