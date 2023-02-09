12,424 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 460,273 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter.
Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $53.91 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66.
