Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 1,087.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.5 %

FAST stock opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average is $49.73. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $60.74.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

