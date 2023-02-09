Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $725,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $54.22 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $55.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average of $51.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

