iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IWR stock opened at $73.52 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

