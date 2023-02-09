Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after buying an additional 42,934 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE opened at $121.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $90.49 and a 1-year high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

