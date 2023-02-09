Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,115 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of First Solar by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 271 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $165.58 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $185.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.05 and a 200-day moving average of $142.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.16 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Solar from $179.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $146.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

