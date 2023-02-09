Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at $565,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $2,975,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CL King lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $113.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $135.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.61.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.38%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Further Reading

