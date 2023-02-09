Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.77 Million Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,064 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Franchise Group worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 385,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC raised its stake in Franchise Group by 125.8% in the third quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ FRG opened at $32.54 on Thursday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.37%.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Franchise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

Featured Articles

