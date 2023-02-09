Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,849 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Hanesbrands worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Alphasimplex Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 45.1% in the third quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 71,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 382,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 69,124 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 129,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of HBI stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

