Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in RPM International by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 40,748 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of RPM International by 242.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.78.

Shares of RPM opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.38.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.78%.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

