Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,389 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.05%.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at $670,881,975.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 585,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

