Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,583 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $366.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.90 and its 200 day moving average is $366.90. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $260.73 and a 1 year high of $401.78.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

