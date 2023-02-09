Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 50,149 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,149 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 32,549 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 249.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 56,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 11,527 shares during the period. 15.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HQL opened at $14.62 on Thursday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $18.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

