Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 23,194 Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLAD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.02 million, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.32. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is presently 230.78%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

