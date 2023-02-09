Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Nordson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Nordson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,541 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $243.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.11. Nordson had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $683.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.80.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.