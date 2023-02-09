Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 591.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 74,227 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 59,760 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

