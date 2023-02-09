Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 102 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 142.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth $64,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.67.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WAT opened at $342.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.52. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

