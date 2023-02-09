Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,805 Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.27% of Saratoga Investment worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 10.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at $1,016,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SAR stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $317.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.87 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.48%.

Saratoga Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.