Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,751 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of GHY opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $14.57.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%.

(Get Rating)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.