Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 115,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 27,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.74.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,015,975 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $78.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.62. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.