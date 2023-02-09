Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,322 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,327,000 after purchasing an additional 686,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,022,000 after purchasing an additional 470,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after purchasing an additional 286,687 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,436,000 after purchasing an additional 267,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.36.

Shares of VRSK opened at $177.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $222.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.64.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

