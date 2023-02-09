Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Vertical Research lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

HWM opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $41.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

