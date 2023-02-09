BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUI. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,047.1% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUI opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $14.59.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.