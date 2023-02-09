Advisors Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $63,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNTK. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Insider Activity at Kinetik

Kinetik Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Kinetik news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,192,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KNTK opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $44.99.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $325.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

