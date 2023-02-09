Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Vale by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VALE stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0474 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

VALE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

