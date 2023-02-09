Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Capital Southwest worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSWC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $665.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.16. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $25.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.12 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.82%.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

