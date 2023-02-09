Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

ZTS stock opened at $162.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $205.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

