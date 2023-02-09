Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,576 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after buying an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,504,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 457,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,377,000 after buying an additional 196,161 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,054,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 396,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after buying an additional 166,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,803 shares of company stock worth $6,487,587. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $87.34 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $957.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 49.84%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.