Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,328 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $3,216,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,689,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $96,299.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,689,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $495,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 613,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,149,869 shares of company stock worth $12,365,971 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Snap Price Performance
SNAP stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.10. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Snap Company Profile
Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.
