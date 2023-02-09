BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,943 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 49,474 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MUE opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $12.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

