Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 390,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 48,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $303.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.27.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.18 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHF. StockNews.com began coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at WhiteHorse Finance

In related news, Director John Bolduc bought 7,690 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 38,658 shares of company stock worth $501,002 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

