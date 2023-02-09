Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,923 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 32,923 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 15.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

STRA opened at $92.52 on Thursday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $98.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.61.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

