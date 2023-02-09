Westpac Banking Corp Grows Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 124,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 22,585 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $98.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

