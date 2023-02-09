Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,450,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after purchasing an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $85.99 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

