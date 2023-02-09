Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,757 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $124.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.04 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.19.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

