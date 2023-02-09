Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.10% of New York Times worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in New York Times by 34,889.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,518,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,066,000 after buying an additional 4,505,595 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the second quarter worth approximately $86,351,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 61.5% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,547,000 after buying an additional 2,470,866 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after buying an additional 1,389,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 242.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after purchasing an additional 659,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New York Times from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Insider Activity at New York Times

New York Times Stock Up 12.0 %

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $231,329.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NYT opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.99. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

