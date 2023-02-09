Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $853.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $851.00 to $853.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $800.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN opened at $749.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $735.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $701.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $800.48.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $23.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,527 shares of company stock worth $29,508,696. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

