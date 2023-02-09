Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $853.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target lifted by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $851.00 to $853.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $800.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN opened at $749.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $735.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $701.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $800.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $23.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,527 shares of company stock worth $29,508,696. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

